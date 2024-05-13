International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day 2024: Date, History, Purpose, & Events

International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day 2024: Know the history and significance here.
International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day 2024: The International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 15 May. The day is dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of kangaroo care, especially for premature or sick babies. It also aims to promote research, education, and awareness about the positive physiological and psychological benefits of kangaroo care.
Everyone should know about kangaroo care. This day is a great opportunity to learn about its history and importance. Kangaroo care helps to improve bonding between parents and children.
The day was first founded in 2011 by Yamile Jackson, Ph.D., P.E., P.M.P., with the aim of spreading awareness about the benefits of kangaroo care.
She is the mother of Zachary, a former micro-preemie who was born on 15 May 2001. Jackson and her husband used kangaroo care in the N.I.C.U., and it saved Zachary's life when his life-support equipment failed when he was only three weeks old and weighed just over two pounds. Today, Zachary continues to thrive and is in college.
In 2011, the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI) announced that International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day will be observed on 15 May. Since then, people have been celebrating the event on the same date.
Here are a few ways you can try to celebrate International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day 2024:
One of the most important ways to celebrate International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day is by participating in a kangaroo-a-thon. This is a friendly competition in which babies are held the longest during a period. The aim is to raise awareness about the importance of long-term kangaroo care for babies with disabilities.
Another important way to celebrate the day is to donate to reputable charities working to support kangaroo care. Donations are always appreciated, and the money donated will go towards providing essential care, education, and support to families struggling to provide for their premature or sick babies.
You can attend a kangaroo care event on this day. Check if any local events or seminars are being conducted on International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day and try to attend them. You will know more about kangaroo care in these events.
Talk about Kangaroo Care Awareness Day on social media because it has a larger audience. Use the platform to educate others about kangaroo care and its advantages. You can share informative articles or personal stories.
International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day is an important day to highlight the significant benefits of kangaroo care.
Preterm birth is a global problem that affects millions of babies and their families. By celebrating International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day, we can inform people about the challenges that babies face. We can also tell people how they can fight these problems.
