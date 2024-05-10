World Migratory Bird Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Posters

World Migratory Bird Day 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) is celebrated every year in May and October. This year, it falls on 11 May and 12 October, due to the varying cyclic patterns of bird migration in different hemispheres. WMBD is an annual awareness-raising campaign to highlight the necessity of conserving migratory birds and their habitats. It is a global outreach initiative that serves as an effective platform to raise awareness about the threats confronted by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the necessity for international cooperation to preserve them.
Every year, people all over the world come together to organize public events like bird festivals, education programs, exhibitions, and bird-watching excursions to mark the World Migratory Bird Day. These activities can be carried out at any time of the year, as different countries and regions observe the peak of migration at various times. However, the majority of international celebrations take place on the second Saturday of May and October.
This year, World Migratory Bird Day will be celebrated on Saturday, 11 May 2024 and 12 October 2024.
The theme of World Migratory Bird Day 2024 is 'Protect Insects, Protect Birds.' It will highlight the importance of insects in the life of migratory birds. Migratory birds rely on insects to help them navigate and find food during their long and dangerous migration routes. These insects provide them with energy and nourishment while they travel. It seems that the loss of these insects is having a negative impact on the survival of many bird species. The insects are found in fields, forests, wetlands, and other habitats, and their abundance is directly linked to the timing and duration of migration.
A combination of habitat destruction and the use of pesticides and herbicides can lead to a decline in insect populations, which in turn can have a knock-on effect on the health of migratory birds that depend on them for food.
World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated annually on the second Saturday in May and October. The day was first established in 1993 to raise awareness about the plight of migratory birds and their habitat. The idea for World Migratory Bird Day was first thought up by visionaries from the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center. The day was originally organized by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation along with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2007, the responsibility for the day was transferred to the not-for-profit organization 'Environment for the Americas'. By 2018, this organization joined with other others like Convention on Migratory Services and Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Water Birds to collaborate on World Migratory Bird Day.
Although, the organization recognizes World Migratory Bird Day officially on second Saturday of May, it believes that the celebration should be flexible because migratory birds stop in different locations during their journey. Each year, World Migratory Bird Day has a different theme that emphasizes the necessity of protecting migratory birds.
World Migratory Bird Day is significant to raise awareness about the migratory birds and the necessity of conserving them. The migration of birds is a perilous process that involves crossing numerous borders between countries with distinct environmental politics, legislation, and conservation measures. As a result, World Bird Migration Day is recognized to promote knowledge and coordinate conservation efforts.
WMBD is a campaign that emphasizes the necessity of taking proactive measures to conserve migratory birds. These measures include reducing the usage of pesticides and fertilizers, and if possible, switching to organic farming. Other measures include sustaining and connecting areas of natural vegetation that provide food and shelter for birds and other species in agricultural landscapes.
