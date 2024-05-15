International Day of Living Together in Peace 2024: Date, History & Significance

The International Day of Living Together in Peace is observed on 16 May every year. The United Nations General Assembly established this day to support the international community’s efforts to promote peace, unity, and solidarity. The declaration was founded on the premise that peace is not only the absence of conflict, but also a positive and dynamic process that requires an active and participatory role. It encourages dialogue and mutual understanding as means of resolving conflicts.

The International Day of Living Together in Peace aims to highlight the importance of living and acting together in order to establish a sustainable world of peace, solidarity, and harmony. It also emphasizes the need for countries to work together to promote reconciliation and sustainable development through acts of service, forgiveness, and compassion among individuals.