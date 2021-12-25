Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings for Your Loved Ones

It is time for joy and celebrations as the festival of Christmas is here. This day is observed to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

People around the world celebrate Christmas on 25 December 2021. This special occasion is followed by the arrival of new year. Many celebratory events are organised in the last few days of December.

People tend to enjoy these last few days of the year with their loved ones. However, due to Covid restrictions, a lot of people will not be able to spend time with their friends, families and relatives.

But you can still send these Christmas and Happy New Year wishes and greetings to your loved ones.