Merry Christmas 2021: 20 Best Christmas Gifts Ideas for Friends and Family

Christmas Gift ideas for friends, family and other loved ones
Christmas is almost here and markets are all ready with lights, decorations, Christmas trees, cakes and gifts.
The festival of Christmas is celebrated every year on 25 December around the world. This day is celebrated all around the world with great fervour and enthusiasm.
People celebrate the occasion of Christmas with their friends, families, relatives and other loved ones. They also celebrate the day by exchanging gifts with each other and singing Christmas carols.
In this article, we have curated a list of gifts which you can give to your children, friends, family, and relatives on the special occasion of Christmas.
1. Watch
A watch is considered a nice gift for all occasion. A lot of people still like wearing a wrist watch.
2. Christmas Tree
You can get a small, cute-looking and nicely decorated Christmas tree. It will be a great showpiece for anyone's home.
3. Gift Pack
You can customize a gift pack depending on the person you are going to gift it to.
4. Books
Books can be a great gift idea depending on whom you want to gift it. If the person loves reading, then you can definitely get them a nice book or the latest one from their favourite author.
5. Kindle
If that person is into reading, then a Kindle can be a wonderful gift for them.
6. Fitness Band
A lot of people are into fitness these days. If the person your are looking gift for is also a fitness freak, then a fitness band will be a very useful gift for them.
7. Shoes
A nice pair of shoes always works as a good gift.
8. Toys
If you are looking for Christmas gifts for kids, then toys can be a good option.
9. Saregama Carvaan
A lot of people love listening to old Hindi songs. If the person you are looking a gift for is also into old music, then Carvaan can be a nice gift for them.
10. Chocolates
Chocolates are loved by all, and therefore, are a really good gift.
11. Christmas Cake
Christmas cakes are a very important part of the celebration and hence, are also a very good gift.
12. Handbag
A nice handbag or wallet can be a nice Christmas gift. You can choose from the range of products available on online and offline retail stores.
13 Soft Toys
This Christmas, you can make your children happy by gifting them a teddy bear or any other soft toy. Kids love playing with soft toys.
14. Earphone
A nice pair of earphone/ headphone is also considered a nice gift.
15. Amazon Audible Subscription
If the person your are looking a gift for is into audiobooks, then Audible subscription can be a wonderful gift for them.
16. House Decoration
You can gift some beautiful decoratives like a painting, some showpiece, etc to your loved ones on the occasion of Christmas.
17. Perfume
You can gift a nice cologne to your friends, family or relatives on this special occasion of Christmas.
18. Masterclass
Since last year, people are spending a lot of their time online due to lockdowns. You can gift a masterclass subscription to the person you are looking a gift for.
19. Gift Vouchers
Gift or shopping vouchers are also a nice gift option. It will allow the person to buy something as per their choice.
20. Prepare their Favourite Dish
You can prepare the favourite dish of the person you want the gift for. It will be a wonderful Christmas present.
