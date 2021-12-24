Merry Christmas 2021: 20 Best Christmas Gifts Ideas for Friends and Family

Christmas is almost here and markets are all ready with lights, decorations, Christmas trees, cakes and gifts.

The festival of Christmas is celebrated every year on 25 December around the world. This day is celebrated all around the world with great fervour and enthusiasm.

People celebrate the occasion of Christmas with their friends, families, relatives and other loved ones. They also celebrate the day by exchanging gifts with each other and singing Christmas carols.

In this article, we have curated a list of gifts which you can give to your children, friends, family, and relatives on the special occasion of Christmas.