Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings Cards

Christmas, the festival of joy is here. People from all around the world celebrate this special day on 25 December.

It is considered a very auspicious occasion because it marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Celebrations of Christmas begins from Christmas eve. People go to churches and sing Christmas carols to celebrated this special occasion. Churches are decorated with Christmas trees and lights. Some people also decorate their homes with Christmas tree, lights and Santa hats.

Many events and parties are organized to celebrate Christmas. People enjoy this day with their friends, family and other loved ones.