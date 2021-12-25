Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings Cards
Here are some wishes, images and quotes for the auspicious occasion of Christmas
Christmas, the festival of joy is here. People from all around the world celebrate this special day on 25 December.
It is considered a very auspicious occasion because it marks the birth of Jesus Christ.
Celebrations of Christmas begins from Christmas eve. People go to churches and sing Christmas carols to celebrated this special occasion. Churches are decorated with Christmas trees and lights. Some people also decorate their homes with Christmas tree, lights and Santa hats.
Many events and parties are organized to celebrate Christmas. People enjoy this day with their friends, family and other loved ones.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, and quotes which you can send to your loved ones and upload as WhatsApp status and Instagram story.
Merry Christmas Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings
Hope you have a happy and blissful Christmas! Wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!”
May this Christmas brings you a lot of joy. Have a great and blessed holiday! Merry Christmas!
May this holiday season bring you beautiful memories, joy and peace. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
May you receive plenty of gifts this Christmas, and have a wonderful holiday season. Merry Christmas to you and your family.
Christmas is the festival of joy and celebrations. Wish you all the best for this holiday season! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
