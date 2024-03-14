Meen Sankranti 2024: Date, Timings, Significance & Rituals

Meen Sankranti is a time when the Northern Hemisphere moves towards longer days and shorter nights. This change in season is known as the spring arrival and it is celebrated with various cultural events and fairs across the region.

One of the most important aspects of this time of change is the celebration of Hawan and Yajna. During this time, people are encouraged to perform religious activities. People also offer prayers and take a holy dip in the Ganga River. It is believed that by performing havan, people can get rid of sins and it can purify their souls.

During this time, people also offer Arghya to Lord Surya. On the day of Meen Sankranti, people wake up early in the morning and offer water to the Sun and show their gratitude to Sun God. It is believed that offering water to Surya can help to remove Pitra Dosha.

In addition to these religious activities, people also engage in meditation, yoga, or other spiritual activities. This can help to improve one's mental and physical well-being.

Meena Sankranti is a time of charity and giving. On this day, people are advised to donate money and clothes to Brahmins and needy people.

Overall, Meena Sankranti is a time of great spiritual significance for Hindu believers. It is a time of charity, giving, and worship. People should make it a priority to perform the rituals and donate to charity during this time.