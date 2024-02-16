Spring Holiday: Five Places in India To Travel During This Season; Check List

Spring is the time for tourists to explore all the offbeat destinations. The weather is pleasant and you can take a walk wherever you want to enjoy nature. The fresh blooms on every plant and the clear blue sky are the perfect time for you to connect with your peace. The spring season stays in India from March to June. You can explore every destination you want since it's neither too hot nor too cold. You must plan your vacations properly.
Every place in India has a unique view to offer during the spring season. It is a very comfortable time for tourists. You can easily adapt to the temperatures and explore the beauty of a certain place. The spring season is also picture-worthy because you can enjoy the beautiful blooms and the sunny views. It's the most beautiful time.
Here are the top five tourist destinations you should explore this spring season if you love travelling and want to know India better. Plan your holiday by booking a hotel with a pleasant view and explore the place with your friends and family.
Spring Destinations in India: Top Places To Travel
Wayanad, Kerala
Wayanad is a less populated district that is a paradise for nature lovers in India. The place is surrounded by waterfalls, greenery, and peaks, which is perfect for trekkers. The pleasant surroundings are best for people who want to take a break from their busy city life. You must book a vacation at Wayanad in Kerala, this spring season.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Darjeeling in West Bengal is perfect to bid farewell to winters and welcome the summer season. This breathtaking hill station is welcoming in all seasons but spring is especially the best time.
The clear blue sky and the blooming flowers add to the beauty of this destination. The temperature is comfortable during spring so you should visit Darjeeling during this time.
Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
The pleasant Ziro, situated at the heart of Arunachal Pradesh offers a dazzling view during spring. The location is filled with hillocks, beautiful scenery, and amazing places. All nature lovers in India should book a vacation to this place during the spring season.
Goa
This holiday destination is not unknown and many people have already visited it. However, exploring Goa during the spring season provides a different peace and happiness. The lush greenery and beautiful sky will help you enjoy your break. You can also attend the different festivals taking place in Goa and have a great time.
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
This place is a plateau surrounded by valleys and greenery. Spring in Mahabaleshwar is breathtaking as it offers lush greenery and beautiful rivers. You should book a vacation to this place if you have never visited it before.
