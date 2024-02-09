Did You Know Mani Ratnam Asked Preity Zinta to Go Makeup-Free in ‘Dil Se’?

Preity Zinta in her no-makeup look for Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.
Actor Preity Zinta recently took to social media to share a fun anecdote from the sets of Mani Ratnam's Dil Se (1998). The film marked Preity's debut on the big screen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.
Sharing a throwback picture of herself from the sets, Preity revealed how Ratnam asked her to go fresh-faced for the film without any makeup.
Preity wrote on X, “This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make up will come off, I said smiling …. That’s exactly what I want… Pls wash your face…. He smiled back. I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!!”
“So thanks to the amazing Santosh Sivan ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it. I guess he shot me Dil Se," the actor added.
Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to Los Angeles. In 2021, the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy.
Preity is best known for her work in films like Lakshya, Kal Ho Na Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, and Veer-Zara, among many others.
