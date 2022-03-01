Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Whatsapp Status, Photos and Wallpapers

Maha Shivratri 2022 is on 1 March 2022
Maha Shivratri is the great Hindu festival that is celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva. This year Maha Shivratri 2022 falls on 1 March 2022.
The day signifies the memory of defeating darkness in life and the world. It is on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri that Lord Shiva and Parvati got married. Since then this day is called Shivratri.
Lord Shiva devotees observe Maha Shivratri by resorting to strict fasting for the entire day. They can only eat fruits and milk on this day as part of the ritual.
The devotees perform several religious activities such as Maha Shiv puja, offering prayer on the Shivalinga and singing bhajans the entire day.
Lord Shiva devotees keep chanting "Om Namah Shivaay" during the puja on Maha Shivratri. These same rituals will be practised on Maha Shivratri 2022 as well.
Maha Shivratri 2022 puja time is from 6:21 p.m.
