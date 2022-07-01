Happy International Joke Day 2022: Funny Memes, Quotes, and Greetings and Status

International Joke Day is celebrated every year at the start of July. It is one of the best ways to promote humour and laughter. What could be the best way to get rid of our anxieties, stress, and unnecessary tension than to celebrate a day full of laughter and entertainment.

International Joke Day is the best occasion to bring smiles and happiness on the faces of your loved ones. It is rightly said that laughter is the best therapy. It does not only make you happy but also improves your health. It costs nothing to smile, so why stay serious this International Joke Day. Celebrate this International Joke Day 2022 with full enthusiasm, take some time and share the laughter with the people you care.