International Joke Day 2021: History & Significance

International Joke Day is celebrated every year on 1 July
Jokes play a very important role in our lives. They make us laugh, and as we all know about the saying that "laughter is the best medicine".
Every year, 1 July is celebrated as International Joke Day. People tell jokes to their loved ones on this occasion. The day is specifically special for the people who love to tell jokes.
The main objective of the day is to share laughter and smiles with the people you love.
It is important to make humor an essential part of your lives. Multiple researches have been conducted to determine that humor helps people with their psychological and physical well-being. According to Psychology Today, it helps people in coping up with stress and adversities. It also has various social benefits, as we all know that funny people receive more positive attention.
The history of International Joke Day dates back to mid-90s. Multiple reports suggest that Wayne Reinagel, an American author thought of this day in the year 1994. He created this day, to promote his books. “I made this day July 1, because the year was officially half over, and I then used it to promote my joke books,” said Reinagel, as quoted by WhatNationalDay.
As mentioned above, Joke Day is celebrated to spread laughter through humor. Laughter helps us in many ways in our lives. According to Psychology Today, a hearty laugh - has been shown to benefit your blood circulation, lungs and muscles. It further stated that humor also help people deal with pain and physical adversity.
