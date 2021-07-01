International Joke Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes & Funny Messages

International Joke Day is celebrated annually around the globe on 1 July. The day is celebrated to spread laughter and smiles. People on this day tell jokes to their loved ones.

Jokes are short stories with structured narrative, and are meant for laughter. Jokes make us laugh, and its is very important to laugh. There are countless benefits of laughing which includes health and social benefits.

So, this International Joke Day we must also try and make humor a important part of our life. It also plays a very important role to fight against the anxiety.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, quotes, and messages which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of International Joke Day.