LED Light Therapy For Skin: Know the Benefits, Side Effects & Usage

1. Reduces Acne

LED light therapy helps people with severe acne and acne-prone skin. The use of blue light therapy helps control sebum production as the light penetrates the epidermis and kills acne-causing bacteria.

2. Smoothens the Skin

LED light treatment proves to be beneficial in treating a wide range of medical skin conditions. It helps not only with acne but other skin issues as well like sunspots and discoloration, the treatment leaves you with smooth, healthy skin.

3. Treats sun-damaged skin

The primary culprit in the development of different kinds of skin issues is UV rays. Daily exposure to the sun causes various skin problems, like premature aging, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. LED light therapy proves to be an effective treatment for all these related skin issues.

4. Stimulates collagen production

Collagen production is boosted with the use of red light therapy. It penetrates into the skin’s dermis and helps to smoothen the wrinkles and fine lines. Light therapy also helps to rejuvenate the skin and increase collagen and elastin.

5. Promotes wound healing

Collagen proves to be very beneficial for wound healing, the red LED light is said to help speed up its production. LED light therapy also helps to accelerate wound healing, removing scars, and more.