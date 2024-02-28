LED Light Therapy For Skin: Know the Benefits, Side Effects & Usage

Know everything about LED Light therapy
(Image: iStock)
LED (light-emitting diode) light therapy, also known as LED phototherapy involves the use of specific narrow-band wavelengths of non-thermal LED light to permeate the skin at different depths to stimulate a bodily response that boosts the skin’s natural healing and restoration capabilities. LED light therapy is a skin treatment that uses skin-safe, low-level light in different wavelengths and colors instead of ultraviolet light. The different light colors used during LED light therapy are amber, blue, red, and green. 5-aminolevulinic acid is a photosensitive drug that is used in combination with different LED lights and is applied to the skin.
LED light therapy is mostly done in a dermatologist’s office but there are also several LED light facial devices which are also available for at-home use, which include light facial masks, light wands for targeted spot treatment, ultrasonic devices, mesotherapy electroporation devices, and professional LED light machines. The LED lights are also used for different skin conditions.
The 5 main types of LED light therapy are red light therapy, blue light therapy, infrared light therapy, UV light therapy, and sad light therapy
One will need the LED light treatment each week for about a month. And further, they will need maintenance treatments every month or maybe every few months. For at-home devices, you need to use it twice a day for 30 to 60 minutes for four to five weeks.
The potential risks of light therapy include premature aging of the skin, increased possibility for skin cancer development later in life, eye strain, temporary headaches, subsequent chances of hyperpigmentation
1. Reduces Acne
LED light therapy helps people with severe acne and acne-prone skin. The use of blue light therapy helps control sebum production as the light penetrates the epidermis and kills acne-causing bacteria.
2. Smoothens the Skin
LED light treatment proves to be beneficial in treating a wide range of medical skin conditions. It helps not only with acne but other skin issues as well like sunspots and discoloration, the treatment leaves you with smooth, healthy skin.
3. Treats sun-damaged skin
The primary culprit in the development of different kinds of skin issues is UV rays. Daily exposure to the sun causes various skin problems, like premature aging, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. LED light therapy proves to be an effective treatment for all these related skin issues.
4. Stimulates collagen production
Collagen production is boosted with the use of red light therapy. It penetrates into the skin’s dermis and helps to smoothen the wrinkles and fine lines. Light therapy also helps to rejuvenate the skin and increase collagen and elastin.
5. Promotes wound healing
Collagen proves to be very beneficial for wound healing, the red LED light is said to help speed up its production. LED light therapy also helps to accelerate wound healing, removing scars, and more.
