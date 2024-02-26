7 Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves

1. Promotes Healthy Vision

Coriander is considered to be healthy for our eyes. This is because coriander leaves are rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and carotenoids, which help to promote good vision. Daily consumption of coriander helps delay age-related macular degeneration and also helps manage conjunctivitis.

2 Strengthens Immunity

Coriander leaves are high in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin A which together keep our immune system healthy. Vitamin C helps the white blood cells to function properly thus helping in the absorption of iron.

3. Helps in Managing Blood Sugar Levels

The bright green color of coriander is due to the presence of antioxidants, which promote enzyme activity. The enzyme activity stimulates insulin secretion which lowers the blood sugar levels. You can add coriander to every meal or drink coriander-infused water daily if you suffer from high blood sugar levels.

4. Helps to Lower Bad Cholesterol

Every third person we look around us in today's lifestyle suffers from high cholesterol problems. Regular consumption of coriander leaves helps to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and improves HDL (good) cholesterol.