Karwa Chauth 2022: Best Gift Ideas To Make Your Wife Feel Loved & Special

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Here's the list of gifts that you can offer your wife to make her feel special.
(Photo: iStock)
Karwa Chauth is one of the famous Hindu festivals that is celebrated annually by married women for the good health and longevity of their husbands. The festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. During the festival, Hindu married women keep Karwa Chauth fast from sunrise till moonrise and offer special prayers Goddess Parvati.
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will start on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The tithi begins at 1:59 am. The festival will end on Friday, 14 October 2022. The tithi ends at 3:08 am.
Karwa Chauth festival is observed by married women with enthusiasm and fervor. They keep a a nirjala (without water & food) vrat (fast) till moonrise for the long life of their husbands. Since your wife fasts for you whole day on Karwa Chauth, it is your responsibility to acknowledge her efforts and make her feel special and loved.
We have curated a list of best gift ideas for Karwa Chauth that you can present your wife and make her happy.
1. Traditional Dress: Every Indian woman likes traditional outfits, especially on the occasion of festivals. You can present any traditional outfit to your wife on this Karwa Chauth and win her heart. A traditional salwar suit, kurta, saree could be your best option. Also, while choosing the outfit, take care of the colours. Choose any of your wife's favourite colour outfit and gift her to make the festival special and memorable one.
2. Jewellery: There's barely any woman in this universe who does not like to wear jewellery. Any jewellery item like a ring, bracelet, necklace, bangle, and pendant could be your option. If your wife likes gold then purchase any of these items in gold otherwise diamond is all time of women. As they say, women and diamond are best friends.
3. Flowers, Chocolates, and Perfumes: There's no wonder that women are fond of chocolates, flowers, and perfumes and when all these items are gifted together, they will definitely make your wife feel more than happy.
4. A Stylish and Classy Handbag: Every women likes to have a collection of classy and stylish handbags. When gifted by your loving husband, who will not feel over the moon after getting a handbag of your favourite brand. So what are you waiting for? Go and grab a nice handbag and make your lady feel special and loved.
5. A Customized Photo frame: Love is not always about expensive gift items. Sometimes the person you love wants just your time and attention. If you want to make your lady happy, just gift her a customized photo frame of your wedding or any other special moment and see how it will hit the right chord.
6. A Wristwatch: If your wife is a working woman and loves fancy watches, then this is one of the best gifts you can choose on this Karwa Chauth to make her feel loved and special. The icing on the cake would be if the watch will be from her favourite brand. So, just grab a nice wristwatch for your wife and be the man of her dreams.
7. Skincare Essentials: Women like to maintain their beauty, especially the skin. So what are you waiting for grab some nice skin care products and surprise your lovely wife to make this Karwa Chauth a memorable one for her.
8. Makeup Products: If your wife is a cosmoholic and loves makeup products then this is your best chance to make her happy. Do some research om internet about the best makeup brands and choose the items that your wife likes the most. A nice coloured lipstick, a kajal, a mascara, face cream, and a foundation are some of the make up products you can gift your wife this Karwa Chauth.
9. Plan a Surprise Party: Who doesn't love a surprise, especially when it is from your loving husband. This Karwa Chauth make your wife feel special and loved by planning a surprise party for her. Invite her best friends, family, and relatives and make this festival a memorable one for your partner.
