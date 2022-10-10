Karwa Chauth 2022: Start date, end date, upavasa time, puja muhurat, and moonrise time - details here.
Karwa Chauth is one of the famous Hindu festivals that is celebrated annually by married women for the good health and longevity of their husbands. The festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. During the festival, Hindu married women keep Karwa Chauth fast from sunrise till moonrise and offer special prayers Goddess Parvati.
The Karva Chauth vrat (fast) is a nirjala (without water & food) kept by married women on the occasion of Karwa chauth. Women can break the fast (vrat) only after the moonrise after looking at their husbands' face and offering special prayers to the moon.
Let us find out the start date, end date, Upavasa time, shubh muhurat, tithi, and moonrise timings of Karva Chauth 2022 below.
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will start on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The tithi begins at 1:59 am.
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will end on Friday, 14 October 2022. The tithi ends at 3:08 am.
The Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time 2022 will start on Friday, 13 October 2022 from 6:20 am to 8:09 pm. It will last for a total duration of 13 hours and 49 minutes.
This year, Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time is 8:09 pm. The puja muhurat will start at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm. To perform the Karwa Chauth Puja 2022, following is the list of items (Karwa Chauth Samagri) that will be required:
1. Sindoor or Kumkum.
2. Milk.
3. Water.
4. Honey.
5. Chandan.
6. Dhoop.
7. Curd.
8. Sugar.
9. Oil lamp (diya).
10. Incense sticks.
11. Roli.
12. Cotton wicks.
13. Matthi for bhog.
14. Kalawa (red thread).
15. Karwa (vessel for water).
16. Kapoor (camphor balls).
17. Channi or strainer to look at the moon.
18. Pink cloth to cover Karwa Chauth ki thali.
19. Money for offering.
