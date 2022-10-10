Karwa Chauth 2022: Start Date, End Date, Upavasa Time, Puja Muhurat and Moonrise

Karwa Chauth is one of the famous Hindu festivals that is celebrated annually by married women for the good health and longevity of their husbands. The festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. During the festival, Hindu married women keep Karwa Chauth fast from sunrise till moonrise and offer special prayers Goddess Parvati.

The Karva Chauth vrat (fast) is a nirjala (without water & food) kept by married women on the occasion of Karwa chauth. Women can break the fast (vrat) only after the moonrise after looking at their husbands' face and offering special prayers to the moon.

Let us find out the start date, end date, Upavasa time, shubh muhurat, tithi, and moonrise timings of Karva Chauth 2022 below.