Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, Messages, and Images

Karwa Chauth is one of the famous Hindu festivals that is celebrated annually by married women for the good health and longevity of their husbands. The festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. During the festival, Hindu married women keep Karwa Chauth vrat (fast) from sunrise till moonrise and offer special prayers for Goddess Parvati.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will start on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The tithi begins at 1:59 am. The festival will end on Friday, 14 October 2022. The tithi ends at 3:08 am.

Let's find out some best wishes, quotes, greetings, messages, and images to share on Karwa Chauth 2022.