Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2022: Inspiring Quotes and Thoughts To Share

Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2022 inspiring and famous quotes.
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is popularly celebrated as Children's Day, people all over India pay their respects and remember the first prime minister of India.
We all remember Jawaharlal Nehru's teachings on this day. Jawaharlal Nehru was also known as 'Chacha Nehru' in the country. He was born on 14 November 1889 and we celebrate this day as Children's Day since he loved children. Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2022 is on Monday, 14 November.
Children in school celebrate his birth anniversary by organising small programs which include dance performances, songs, and motivational speeches. Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated grandly in almost every school in India. Everyone looks forward to celebrating Children's Day because it makes the kids happy. It also helps to learn more about the inspiring man.
It is important to recall the teachings and inspiring lessons of Jawaharlal Nehru. As we are getting ready to celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2022, here are some inspiring and popular quotes by him that everyone should know.
It is a fundamental rule of human life, that if the approach is good, the response is good.
Children do not think of differences amongst themselves.
The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare.
Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up.
The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play. They do not think of differences amongst themselves, differences of class or caste, or colour or status. They are wiser than their father(s) or mother(s).
A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth.
