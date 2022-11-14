Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2022: Inspiring Quotes and Thoughts To Share

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is popularly celebrated as Children's Day, people all over India pay their respects and remember the first prime minister of India.

We all remember Jawaharlal Nehru's teachings on this day. Jawaharlal Nehru was also known as 'Chacha Nehru' in the country. He was born on 14 November 1889 and we celebrate this day as Children's Day since he loved children. Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2022 is on Monday, 14 November.

Children in school celebrate his birth anniversary by organising small programs which include dance performances, songs, and motivational speeches. Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated grandly in almost every school in India. Everyone looks forward to celebrating Children's Day because it makes the kids happy. It also helps to learn more about the inspiring man.