Happy National Education Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images & WhatsApp Status
National Education Day of India marks the birth anniversary of the first Education Minister of the country.
National Education Day is an annual event and it is celebrated on 11 November every year. The day aims to celebrate the life and achievements of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of India.
This day marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He was a renowned freedom fighter and poet who worked to achieve happiness and prosperity for the country.
India still needs help to succeed and achieve meaningful results in its education department, even as the pandemic has further increased the struggles of the education industry. Here are a few wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share.
Happy National Education Day 2022: Images & WhatsApp Status
Happy National Education Day 2022: Wishes & Quotes
“A man's mind, stretched by new ideas, may never return to its original dimensions.”- Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.
“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”- Malcolm X
“If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.”- Andy McIntyre
“It is impossible for a man to learn what he thinks he already knows.”- Epictetus
“Any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his deep and continuing needs, is good for him.”- Maya Angelou
“The direction in which education starts a man will determine his future life.”- Plato
“The only person who is educated is the one who has learned how to learn …and change.”-Carl Rogers
“Apply yourself. Get all the education you can, but then, by God, do something. Don’t just stand there, make it happen.”- Lee Lacocca
“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”- Mahatma Gandhi
"Educationists should be able to build the creative spaces for inquiry, morality, and leadership for students and become role models for them to follow".- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
