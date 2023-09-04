Janmashtami 2023 Date: Know the Krishna Janmashtami Tithi, Rituals, and Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Date, Time, Rituals, Muhurat, Tithi, and More.
Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Date, Time, Rituals, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance, and More: Janmashtami is an important and auspicious festival of Hindus. Known by several names including Krishna Janmashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Sree Jayanthi, and Krishnasthami, the festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
Every year, Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad month. However, this year, people are confused about the correct date of Janmashtami, and want to know whether they should celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on 6 or 7 September. Well, this year Janmashtami will be celebrated on both 6th and 7th September because as per Drik Panchang, the Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling during the night on Janmashtami.
According to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami Tithi is as follows:
Ashtami Tithi Starts: 3:37 pm on 6 September.
Ashtami Tithi Ends: 4:14 pm on 7 September.
Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 9:20 am on 6 September.
Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 10:25 am on 7 September.
According to Drik Panchang, the Janmashtami Shubh Muhurat is as follows:
Nishita Puja Time: 11:57 pm to 12:42 am (7 September).
Laddu Gopal Pooja Muhurat: 11:57 pm to 12:42 am midnight.
Parana Time: 4:14 pm (7 September).
Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishan. On this day, the followers of Lord Krishna worship and pray the toddler form of Krishna called Bal Gopal or Laddu Gopal.
This year marks the 5250th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, people follow different rituals including keeping fasts, visiting temples, performing special Puja, preparing special dishes, preparing Dahi Handi, decorating their houses, decorating the idols of little Krishna, and more.
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishan was born in Mathura, and grew up in Vrindavan. This is the reason, the biggest Janmashtami celebrations take place at these two places, where millions of devotees participate in the Krishna Janmashtami processions.
The history of Janmashtami is vast. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to King Vasudeva and Queen Devaki. A prophesy predicted that Devaki's eighth son would be the reason behind the downfall of evil King Kansa (Devaki's brother). After knowing this, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva with an intention that this would stop the prophecy to turn into reality. However, the birth of Lord Krishna arrived with lots of miracles and wonderful things.
After the birth of Krishna, Vasudeva was able to transport little Krishna across the Yamuna River to Gokul, where Yashoda and Nanda nurtured him as their foster child. The significance of celebrating Krishna Janmashtami is to commemorate and honor the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
