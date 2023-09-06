Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Fast Timing, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Mantras

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, people from different regions or religions follow different rituals. People take a bath early in the morning and visit the temple to perform special pooja, cook special meals, and decorate their houses and the idol of little Krishna.

For the puja, you can keep aside Tulsi leaves, white unsalted butter, Chandan, and other Puja Samagri. First, you will have to sit in silence and meditate while chanting Lord Krishna's name to connect with the Lord.

Then place the idol of Lord Krishna on the palna/jhoola and if you do not have a swing, place it on a wooden platform decorated with Rangoli. Then offer Chandan paste, jewelry, flute, and mor mukut. Then offer a few flowers and tulsi leaves along with incense sticks or dhoop. You can offer white butter, milk-based sweets, and fruits as Bhog. You can also offer Paan, Supari, turmeric, and Kumkum as well.

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura and brought up in Vrindavan thus people living here celebrate his birthday with grandeur and fun. It is such a special celebration that people from all over the world visit here to witness the grand celebration of Janmashtami.