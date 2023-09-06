Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Fast Timing, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Mantras

Krishna Janmashtami 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
Janmashtami is an auspicious festival of our country and people celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with great joy and enthusiasm. Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and he is considered the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu thus this day is also called Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnasthami, and Gokulashtami.
This year, in 2023, the holy festival will be celebrated on September 6 and 7. Have a look at the rituals, fast timing, shubh muhurat and other things.
Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on two days this year- 6 and 7 September 2023. This year Bhadrapada Ashtami Thithi will begin from 3:37 PM on 6 September and will continue till 4:14 PM on September 7. Rohini Nakshatra will start at 9:20 AM on September 6 till 10:25 AM on September 7. People following Vaishnav will observe the fast on September 6 and those following Ballabh will observe the fast on September 7.
According to Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat for Janmashtami is given below:
Nishita Puja Time: 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM (7 September)
Laddu Gopal Pooja Muhurat: 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM
Parana Time: 4:14 PM (7 September)
Shri Krishna was born at midnight and the puja is performed during Nishita Kaal, between 11:56 PM on September 6 to 12:42 AM on September 7.
On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, people from different regions or religions follow different rituals. People take a bath early in the morning and visit the temple to perform special pooja, cook special meals, and decorate their houses and the idol of little Krishna.
For the puja, you can keep aside Tulsi leaves, white unsalted butter, Chandan, and other Puja Samagri. First, you will have to sit in silence and meditate while chanting Lord Krishna's name to connect with the Lord.
Then place the idol of Lord Krishna on the palna/jhoola and if you do not have a swing, place it on a wooden platform decorated with Rangoli. Then offer Chandan paste, jewelry, flute, and mor mukut. Then offer a few flowers and tulsi leaves along with incense sticks or dhoop. You can offer white butter, milk-based sweets, and fruits as Bhog. You can also offer Paan, Supari, turmeric, and Kumkum as well.
Lord Krishna was born in Mathura and brought up in Vrindavan thus people living here celebrate his birthday with grandeur and fun. It is such a special celebration that people from all over the world visit here to witness the grand celebration of Janmashtami.
1. “Om Krishnaya Namaha“
2. “Aum
Devkinandanaye Vidmahe
Vasudevaye Dhi-Mahi
Tan No Krishna Prachodayat
Aum“
3. 24 Name Mantra of Lord Krishna
"Shri Keshvay namah, Naraynay namah, Madhvay namah,
Govinday namah, Vishnve namah, Madhusudnay namah,
Trivikramay namah, Vamnay namah, Shridhray namah,
Hrshikeshay namah, Padhanabhay namah, Damodaray namah,
Sankrshnay namah, Vasudevay namah, Prdyumnay namah,
Aniruddhay namah, Purushottmay namah, Adhoxjay namah,
Narsinhay namah, Achyutay namah, Janardnay namah,
Upendray namah, Haraye namah, Shri Krishnay namah."
4. "Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna,
Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare
Hare Rama, Hare Rama,
Rama Rama, Hare Hare"
5. "Achyutam Keshavam Rama Narayanam
Krishna Daamodaram Vasudevam Harim
Shridharam Maadhavam Raamachandram Bhaje
Jaanki Naayakam Raamachandram Bhaje"
6. "Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari
Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva"
7. Krishna Gayatri Mantra
OM Devaki Nandaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dheemahi Tanno Krishna Prachodayat
8. Krishna Mantra for success
OM Shri Krishnah Sharanam Mamah
