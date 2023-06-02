International Sex Workers' Day 2023: Date, History, and Why To Celebrate

The significance of celebrating the International Sex Workers' is to educate people about the challenges and discrimination faced by sex workers on a global level. The day highlights the rights of sex workers and focuses on promoting their well being.

There are several reasons to celebrate the International Sex Workers' Day, some of them include the following:

1. To educate people about the contribution of sex workers in the society.

2. To provide a platform of sex workers so that they will get to know their rights, ways to handle discrimination, and healthcare and legal options for them.

3. To change the attitude of people about the sex workers and ensure they are accepted and respected in the society.

4. To provide an opportunity to sex workers so that they will come together and discuss various challenges faced by them.

5. To educate sex workers about the importance of healthcare and provide them health services.