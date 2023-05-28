Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, and Unknown Facts

Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated every year on 28 May to create awareness among people about the importance of good menstrual health, proper use of menstrual products, and myths that mislead menstruating women, thus causing serious health issues.

As reported by UNICEF, "Every month, 1.8 billion people across the world menstruate. Millions of these girls, women, transgender men and non-binary persons are unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way."

The discrimination and inequality faced by women, adolescent girls, transgender men, and non-binary persons during menstruation is one the major reasons that they lack access to proper menstrual products like sanitary napkins and toilets, which ultimately lead to poor menstrual hygiene and several other health issues like stress and anxiety.