International Mountain Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

International mountain day is being celebrated every year since 2003
(Image: iStock)
Mountains are one of the most beautiful and interesting geological features that nature has to offer us. Mountains have served as playgrounds and places of worship for countless generations - a mainstay for so many people and cultures through the years is worth commemorating.
Thus, the entire world celebrates International Mountain Day on 11 December to celebrate the beauty of mountains.
Have a look at the theme, history, and significance of international mountain day 2022.
The theme for International Mountain Day 2022 is 'Women move mountains'. It is a reminder that women play a key role in environmental protection, and social and economic development in mountainous areas.
"After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb." - Nelson Mandela
It's not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves." - Sir Edmund Hillary
"Getting to the top is optional. Getting down is mandatory." - Ed Viesturs
"I like geography best, he said, because your mountains & rivers know the secret. Pay no attention to boundaries." - Brian Andreas
"Every mountain top is within reach if you just keep climbing." - Barry Finlay
"Somewhere between the bottom of the climb and the summit is the answer to the mystery why we climb." - Greg Child
"Only if you have been in the deepest valley, can you ever know how magnificent it is to be on the highest mountain." - Richard M Nixon
The establishment of International Mountain Day goes back to the year 1992 when the United Nations adopted Agenda 21 "Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development" of Chapter 13 on Environment and Development.
This day was a milestone in the history of mountain development since it brought attention to the importance of mountains.
The UN General Assembly declared 2002 the International Year of Mountains and designated 11 December as International Mountain Day from 2003.
International Mountain Day is an important event for the development and protection of mountains since it helps raise awareness about the importance and threats faced by mountains.
Conservation of mountains is the key point to be emphasised for sustainable development, and it is also a part of Goal 15 of the SDGs. Climate change and over-exploitation have put mountains under threat.
Mountains are important for inhabitants as well as for the millions of people living in the lowlands. They are the source of the world's major rivers and play a crucial role in the water cycle.
This day also focuses on opportunities for the development of mountains. It helps people understand the role of mountains in the environment and their impact on life.