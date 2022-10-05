Savita Kanswal, Record-Setting Mountaineer Who Scaled Everest, Dies in Avalanche

In an interview with The Quint in March this year, Kanswal had said, “Once I knew that a career in mountaineering was possible, I just knew that I had to do it. There was no particular reason but I knew that I wanted to be a mountaineer.”

The mountaineer subsequently took up a basic course in mountaineering at Nehru Mountaineering Institute Uttarkashi in 2013 – where she eventually went on to become a coach.

In order to fund her education at NIM, Kanswal had taken up part time jobs, including stints at Cafe Coffee Day and Reliance.

In 2016, she bagged a job as a trainer at NIM.