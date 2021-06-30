International Joke Day 2021: History & Significance

Jokes play a very important role in our lives. They make us laugh, and as we all know about the saying that "laughter is the best medicine".

Every year, 1 July is celebrated as International Joke Day. People tell jokes to their loved ones on this occasion. The day is specifically special for the people who love to tell jokes.

The main objective of the day is to share laughter and smiles with the people you love.

It is important to make humor an essential part of your lives. Multiple researches have been conducted to determine that humor helps people with their psychological and physical well-being. According to Psychology Today, it helps people in coping up with stress and adversities. It also has various social benefits, as we all know that funny people receive more positive attention.