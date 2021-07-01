Happy International Joke Day 2021: 15 Best Jokes & Funny Memes

Jokes play a very important role in our life. It makes us laugh and we all must have heard the saying, that "laughter is the best medicine".

To celebrate jokes, a global day is observed titled 'International Joke Day'.

According to the various reports, International Joke Day was created by an American author Wayne Reinagel. He created this day, to promote his books. He said “I made this day July 1, because the year was officially half over, and I then used it to promote my joke books.”

This International Joke Day, you should also try to make humor a important part of your life. In this article, we have curated some famous jokes and memes which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Joke Day.