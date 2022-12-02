National Pollution Control Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

National Pollution Control Day 2022: Know the Date, Theme, History, and Significance.
National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on 2 December in India. The day is recognized to commemorate the precious lives that were lost in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, one of the greatest industrial disasters in the history of India.
The main aim and objectives of celebrating the National Pollution Prevention Day 2022 in India is to create awareness among people about the judicious use of industries to prevent uncalled-for industrial disasters. The day is dedicated to encourage the adoption of pollution control acts to prevent the environmental pollution caused by human negligence and industrial emissions.
The environment has been compromised for a long time because of air pollution, water, soil, noise, and several other types of pollution. The need of the hour is to wake up and protect our planet for the survival of its living beings.
The National Pollution Control Day 2022 will be celebrated in India today on Friday, 2 December 2022. The theme of National Pollution Prevention 2022 Day has not been announced yet.
The history of National Pollution Day in India dates back to the heart-wrenching Bhopal Gas Tragedy in which thousands of people lost their lives. The incident happened on the night of 2 and 3 December 1984, and that is why the National Pollution Control Day is observed annually on 2 December.
On 3 December 1984, almost 45 tonnes of the hazardous gas methyl isocyanate (MIC) escaped from a pesticide plant owned by the Indian division of the American company Union Carbide Corporation. Within no time, the poisonous gas killed thousands of people and several thousands fled the city.
According to the Bhopal Medical Appeal, approximately 15,000 to 20,000 people died in the incident and half a million suffered respiratory, mental, visual, hearing, and other disabilities.
Apparently, the accident had been caused by substandard operating and safety practices at the understaffed plant.
The significance of celebrating the National Pollution Control Day is to avoid similar catastrophes like the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and save the earth from the damage caused by pollution.
