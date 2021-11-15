Dear Wildlife Filmmakers, It's Time to Focus on the Climate Crisis

Speaking to The Quint, filmmaker Ashwika Kapur spells out why the nature of nature documentaries needs to change.
On 6 November, Indian wildlife filmmaker and conservationist Ashwika Kapur spoke at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference.
Wildlife filmmaker Ashwika Kapur is demanding that nature documentary producers take greater responsibility in raising awareness about the climate crisis.
Speaking to The Quint, Ashwika spells out why the nature of nature documentaries needs to change, and how what happened at the recently concluded COP26 summit could help catalyse that change.
Ashwika: We all love watching wildlife and nature documentaries. No matter where you’re from, or how old or young you are, wildlife films speak to us all, by taking us into places where we’d never otherwise be able to go, and showing us the intimate lives of animals like we’d never otherwise be able to see.
There have been documentaries about these subjects, but those documentaries are a very small fraction of what is out there.
Bengal tigers could vanish from the Sundarbans as climate change and rising sea levels threaten their habitats.
Ashwika: While working for RoundGlass Sustain in the Sundarbans, I witnessed firsthand how enormously threatened and under danger this very, very important ecosystem was.
And it’s all very well to want to watch an amazingly and stunningly shot sequence of a big cat on the hunt. We love watching animal behaviour like that, shot beautifully in high resolution and slow motion.
But that’s only one part of the story. How often are you actually told how threatened these big cats are, how much of their homes and habitats have already been lost? How often are we told that many big cats are on their way to extinction in as little as two or three decades if the current trends carry on the way they are?
Those are the parts of the narrative that are missing.
What changed for nature documentaries at COP26?
Ashwika: So here’s the good news - change has already begun. At COP26 this year, a small number of very important broadcasters have already signed a pledge committing themselves to creating programmes which are environmentally more conscious.
