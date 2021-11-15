Dear Wildlife Filmmakers, It's Time to Focus on the Climate Crisis

And it’s all very well to want to watch an amazingly and stunningly shot sequence of a big cat on the hunt. We love watching animal behaviour like that, shot beautifully in high resolution and slow motion.

But that’s only one part of the story. How often are you actually told how threatened these big cats are, how much of their homes and habitats have already been lost? How often are we told that many big cats are on their way to extinction in as little as two or three decades if the current trends carry on the way they are?

Those are the parts of the narrative that are missing.