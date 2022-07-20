Street Dogs To Be Sterilised, Vaccinated by Greater Noida Authority for Free

To prevent illegal reproduction and dog bites, the agency will also enforce a process in which pet dogs under its jurisdiction will have to be registered. While the registration fee for Indian pet dogs is Rs 100, the fees for foreign pet dogs will be Rs 500. The amount will cover vasectomy and rabies vaccination costs, the official said.

GNIDA has also formed a committee, which will set up Dog Feeding Points in societies, as per an order issued by the Supreme Court and high court, he said.

"The committee is headed by primary health officer Dr Prem Chand, veterinary officer of the assigned area, area work circle officer, personnel assigned by the planning department with the addition of either Yash Raj Bharadwaj, founder and managing director of Sophie Memorial Animal Relief Trust, or animal activist Yashomati," the official said, as per the report.

An animal hospital and shelter will also be built by the GNIDA to treat street dogs and other small animals that are sick.