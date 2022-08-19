Dog Gets Monkeypox From Owner, Shows Risk of Infecting Pets & Wild Animals

The monkeypox virus is also present in saliva . While more research needs to be done, it is potentially possible that an infected person could discard food that would then be eaten by a rodent.

The chances of any one of these events happening is extremely low. But I and other virologists worry that with more people becoming infected, there is a greater risk that rodents or other animals will come into contact with urine, feces or saliva that is contaminated with the virus.