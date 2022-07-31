Indian Army Dog 'Axel' Killed in Anti-Terrorist Operation in Kashmir Valley

Two-year-old Axel, an Indian Army dog of the 26 Army Dog Unit, was killed in an anti-terrorist operation in the Pattan in the Baramulla district on Saturday. The dog was fired at in the midst of a building clearance operation, according to army officials.

During the encounter, a terrorist was killed and three security personnel were injured.

Axel was killed while deployed in an operation with 29 Rashtriya Rifles unit in the area of 10 Sector RR counter-insurgency force.