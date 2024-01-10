National Road Safety Week 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Road Safety Rules

National Road Safety Week 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
National Road Safety Week in India is observed from 11 to 17 January. The week is dedicated to promote road safety measures to prevent road accidents. According to reports, approximately more than one lakh, fifty thousand people die every year from road accidents. Road accidents are completely avoidable if road safety practices are implemented.
National Road Safety Week is observed with different activities and campaigns aimed at educating people about the significance of following road safety practices like wearing seat belts, avoiding rage driving, wearing helmets, and abstaining from drunk driving.
National Road Safety Week 2024 in India will be observed from 11 to 17 January.
"In most of the cases crashes occurs either due to carelessness or due to lack of road safety awareness of the road user. Hence, road safety education is as essential as any other basic skills of survival," the Ministry added.
The theme of National Road Safety Week 2024 in India is not known yet.
However, it is observed with an aim to decrease the annual number of fatalities and injuries on roads by educating drivers about road safety and promoting safer driving practices among present and potential drivers.
The history of National Road Safety Week dates back to 1989 when Ministry of Road Transport and Highway observed first ever National Road Safety Week.
This year marks the 35th National Road Safety Week, and will be recognized with an important goal of creating awareness about safe road practices and measures.
The significance of observing National Road Safety includes the following:
Prevent Loss of Human Lives: Road accidents lead to the loss of precious lives. National Road Safety Week is observed to create awareness about safe road practices, thereby prevent unnecessary loss of human lives.
Injury Prevention: During road accidents people may get serious injuries that may be life threatening. Educating people about the importance of safe road practices like wearing helmets, donning seat belts, following traffic rules may help in injury prevention.
Community Engagement: Recognizing road safety week encourages local communities, stakeholders, governments, schools, and other organizations to participate in activities that promote road safety. Community engagements promote road safety environments, and encourages a sense of collective responsibility.
Promoting Safe Road Practices: Safe road practices are important for social and community safety. Observing National Road Safety Week encourages people to follow safe road practices like using seat belt, wearing helmets, avoiding drunk driving, adhering to speed limits, and avoiding distractions.
Following are some of the road safety rules and guidelines that everybody should follow to prevent road accidents.
1. Follow Lane Discipline: Drivers must always stay in their lanes while driving. Avoid unnecessary lane changes. If there is a need to change the lane, the driver must arrive at the centre first and then move to the other lane.
2. Adhere to Overtaking Rules: Drivers should overtake only when there is a requirement. While overtaking follow the rules, use the right indicators to signal your intention.
3. Be Mindful About Blind Spots: While changing lanes during driving, drivers must always be careful about blind spots to prevent collisions and accidents.
4. Maintain a Safe Distance: Drives should ensure to keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead. This will prevent accidents and collisions in case of sudden stops.
5. Use Indicators: Drivers should always use indicators while changing the lanes or roads. This will help other drivers to know your intentions and will prevent sudden collisions.
6. Wear Seat Belts: All drivers must wear seat belts while driving a vehicle. The fellow passengers should also wear seat belts. This prevents injury during sudden collisions.
7. Use Helmets: Cyclists and motorcyclists should always wear helmets while riding. This decreases the chances of head injury during sudden accidents and collisions.
8. Follow Traffic Signals and Signs: Always adhere to road signals and signs while driving a vehicle. This prevents the chances of sudden collisions and accidents, and thereby saves precious lives.
9. Avoid Drunk Driving: People should never drive vehicles when they are drunk. Alcohol and drugs reduce the capability to focus, and may lead to accidents and collisions.
10. Adhere to Speed Limits: Always follow speed limits while driving a vehicle. Over speeding has been found a major reason behind accidents and severe injuries.
