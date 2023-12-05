World Soil Day 2023: Theme, Poster, History & Significance

World Soil Day 2023
Soils are a key component of the natural environment and the foundation of our food system. They provide the essential minerals for plants, recycle nutrients, filter water, and help to regulate the climate. Healthy soils are essential for a healthy planet. But in the face of climate change and human activity, our soils are being degraded, putting excessive pressure on our water resources. Erosion disrupts the natural balance, reducing water infiltration and availability for all forms of life. Sustainable soil management practices minimum tillage, crop rotation, organic matter addition, and cover cropping, improve soil health, reduce erosion and pollution, and enhance water infiltration and storage. These practices also help in preserving soil biodiversity, improve fertility, and contribute to carbon sequestration, playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change.
World Soil Day is celebrated annually on December 5 and every year on this day its campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance and relationship between soil and water in achieving sustainable and resilient agri-food systems. World Soil Day is a unique global platform that celebrates soils as well as empowers and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health.
The theme for World Soil Day 2023 is “Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity. The main objective of this theme is to make people aware of the soil and how to maintain the ecosystem, and to run a campaign, to spread awareness about the usefulness and importance of soil.
Healthy soil is a crucial element in building a well-balanced ecosystem. Plants need 18 naturally occurring chemical elements that are essential to their healthy growth. And out of the 18 elements needed, soils supply 15. The remaining 3 are absorbed by plants through photosynthesis. Approximately 95% of our food comes from the soil. However, the health of soil is threatened by multiple forms of degradation. This will not only affect our ecosystem but also our health as the quality of soil will directly affect the quality of plants grown in it. World Soil Day campaigns aim to raise awareness of the importance and relationship between soil and water in achieving sustainable and resilient agri-food systems. This day celebrates soils but also empowers and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health.
In June 2013, the FAO Conference endorsed World Soil Day and later approached the 68th United National General Assembly and requested its official adoption. In December 2013, a conference was organized by the General Assembly of the United Nations, which discussed the challenges facing soil management at present time and prevention of soil pollution due to toxic substances coming out of factories, as well as measures to improve the quality of soil.
Towards the end of 2013, the UN General Assembly designated December 5, 2014, as the first official World Soil Day.
