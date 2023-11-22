Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

2 Army Captains, Among Four Martyred During Terrorist Encounter in J&K's Rajouri

Meanwhile, the 16 Corps of the Indian Army said that the operation is still underway.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
2 Army Captains, Among Four Martyred During Terrorist Encounter in J&K's Rajouri
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Four army personnel, including two captains, lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, 22 November, officials said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

They further added that a gunfight broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police during a cordon-and-search operation in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal.

During the encounter, four army personnel were martyred, the report added.

Meanwhile, the 16 Corps of the Indian Army said that the operation is still underway.

In September, two senior army officers and a J&K Police officer were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

Also Read

Army Colonel, Major Among Three Martyred in J&K Terrorist Encounter

Army Colonel, Major Among Three Martyred in J&K Terrorist Encounter

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×