2 Army Captains, Among Four Martyred During Terrorist Encounter in J&K's Rajouri

Four army personnel, including two captains, lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, 22 November, officials said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
They further added that a gunfight broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police during a cordon-and-search operation in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal.
During the encounter, four army personnel were martyred, the report added.
Meanwhile, the 16 Corps of the Indian Army said that the operation is still underway.
In September, two senior army officers and a J&K Police officer were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag district.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
