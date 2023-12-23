National Farmer's Day 2023: Theme, History, and Significance

Chaudhary Charan Singh, the Kisan Leader, was the president from July 28, 1979, until January 14, 1980. His publications on farmers and their difficulties provided a variety of suggestions to improve farmers's lives across the country. He also launched various farmer welfare programs. In celebration of Charan Singh's birth anniversary, the government celebrated Kisan Diwas in 2001.

Following in the footsteps of India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave the farmers the iconic phrase "JAI JAWAN JAI KISAN,".

Charan Singh saw how affluent landowners, or zamindars, exploited farmers, and how this was harmful to the rural economy. He was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1937 and as a member tried to resolve the demolishes such as exploitative structures. As a parliamentary secretary and then as a Revenue Minister for Land Reforms in Uttar Pradesh in the 1950s, Charan Singh developed land reform laws. After openly criticizing Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's land policy for India's development, the peasant population in the country came to look up to him.

Several works, including 'Abolition of Zamindari,' 'Joint Farming X-rayed,' 'India's Poverty and its Solution,' and 'Peasant Proprietorship,' were written by Charan Singh to emphasize the farmers' cause.