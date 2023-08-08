Independence Day 2023 is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, 15 August. Everyone is excited to celebrate the independence of our country this year. This day is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across the nation. People organise programmes and events to talk more about the fight for independence. We remember the brave freedom fighters who laid their lives and fought against the British rulers courageously. All Indians should come together and celebrate this event.

Our journey to freedom was not easy. Many Indians laid their lives for our country and then we gained independence. Independence Day is on 15 August and it is time we think about how to make the day special. More people should know about the freedom fighters and their struggles. We should salute them and honour their sacrifices for our nation.