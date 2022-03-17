Happy Choti Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, Significance

Celebrate Choti Holi 2022 with your friends and family.
(Photo: iStock)
People across India will celebrate Choti Holi 2022 on Thursday, 17 March 2022.
Choti Holi, popularly known as Holika Dahan, marks the beginning of the Festival of Colours. It also celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is one of the most auspicious festivals among the Hindus.
The ritual of organizing a bonfire on the evening of Choti Holi signifies the burning of evil and the victory of good.
While Choti Holi will be celebrated on 17 March 2022 in India, Holi will be observed on 18 March 2022.
People conduct prayers on Choti Holi as well as Badi Holi and prepare mouth-watering dishes.
As the festival of Chhoti Holi 2022 is right around the corner, here are some warm wishes you can send to your loved ones:
The festival of Holi brings joy, happiness and wealth. May all of you be blessed with good health and prosperity. Happy Choti Holi to all.
May the auspicious Festival of Colours fill your lives with positive energy and hope. Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi.
The day of fun and enjoyment is back again. Celebrate this day together and make it special. Happy Choti Holi 2022.
Burn all your fears and worries this Holika Dahan. Start fresh and seize every opportunity that comes your way. Wishing everybody Happy Choti Holi.
Holika Dahan signifies the victory of good over evil.
Play with different colours and enjoy Holi 2022.
Eat lots of good food and sweets on Choti Holi.
Happy Holi to everybody celebrating.
