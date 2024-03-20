Holi 2024: 7 Amazing Tips To Protect Your Skin From the Side Effects of Colors

Holi is one of the most colorful and zestful festivals of Hindus. Also known as the 'festival of colors', Holi is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm by the followers of Hinduism, especially in places that are associated with the life of Lord Krishna.

According to Gregorian Calendar, every year Holi falls either in late February or early March. This year, the auspicious occasion of Holi will be celebrated in India on Monday, 25 March 2024.

Be it by applying colors on each other or sharing sweets, Holi is all about fun and happiness. The tradition of applying colors during Holi celebration is quite ancient. However, people must know that the harsh chemicals used in Holi colors can have devastating effects on both skin and hair. Following are some of the amazing skin tips for you to protect yourself from the side effects of Holi colors.