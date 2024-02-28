Holi 2024 Schedule: Dates Of Celebration In Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana

Holi 2024 Schedule In Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana
(Image: iStock)
In 2024, Holi will be celebrated on 25 March across the country. Holi celebrations typically last for 2 days - 24 March is Holika Dahan and 25 March will be celebrated with colors. But in some parts of India, there are few exceptional traditions. In the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh people believe that the festival of Holi is related to Lord Krishna. The Holi rituals in the Braj regions of Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon, and Barsana are said to be the most famous ones.
The traditional Holi festivity in Barsana, popularly known as The Lathmar Holi is world famous. In Braj, various festivals are celebrated during 40 days of Holi but the real festivities begin with Barsana Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi.
They are followed by other Holi festivals in major temples during the 7 days of Holi. People from every part of the world visit Mathura to experience the famous Braj Holi celebrations, with the Lathmar Holi and Laddoo Holi being particularly unique.
The Holi preparations in the Braj region begin in the Phulera region. Phulera Dooj falls on the second day of the waxing phase of the Phalgun month. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shri Krishna engages in Holi celebrations with flowers. Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 24 March this year. Holika Dahan occurs on Phalgun Purnima during an auspicious time without Bhadra. But due to Bhadra, there is no auspicious time in the evening for Holika Dahan, so this year the Holika Dahan rituals will take place late at night.
The schedule of celebrations in 2024 goes as:
17 March 2024: Phag Invitational Festival and Laddu Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana
18 March 2024: Lathmar Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana
19 March 2024: Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon
20 March 2024: Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan and Program at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple
21 March 2024: Stick Mar Holi at Gokul
23 March 2024: Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan
24 March 2024: Holika Dahan and Holi of flowers at Banke Bihari Temple
25 March 2024: Main Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan
26 March 2024: Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple
