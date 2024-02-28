Holi 2024 Schedule: Dates Of Celebration In Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana

In 2024, Holi will be celebrated on 25 March across the country. Holi celebrations typically last for 2 days - 24 March is Holika Dahan and 25 March will be celebrated with colors. But in some parts of India, there are few exceptional traditions. In the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh people believe that the festival of Holi is related to Lord Krishna. The Holi rituals in the Braj regions of Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon, and Barsana are said to be the most famous ones.

The traditional Holi festivity in Barsana, popularly known as The Lathmar Holi is world famous. In Braj, various festivals are celebrated during 40 days of Holi but the real festivities begin with Barsana Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi.