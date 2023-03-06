Stock Market Holiday On 7 or 8 March? Know When Will Markets be Shut For Holi

Holi will be celebrated on 8 march across India this year. This is the reason for the stock market's activity to be shortened by one day this week. On both BSE and NSE holiday list, the Holi leave is given on 7 March but the stock broker's association has requested to shift the date of the holiday to the appropriate date- 8 March.

The trading will be closed on 7 March for equity, equity derivative, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment on both BSE and NSE. Also, SEBI has notified on its official website that the official date of leave for Holi has is 7 March.

As per a PTI report, the stock brokers' association ANMI has urged the government, exchanges, and SEBI to shift the holiday from 7 to 8 March.