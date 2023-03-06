Stock Market Holiday On 7 or 8 March? Know When Will Markets be Shut For Holi

Stock Market Holiday date for Holi
(Image: iStock)
Holi will be celebrated on 8 march across India this year. This is the reason for the stock market's activity to be shortened by one day this week. On both BSE and NSE holiday list, the Holi leave is given on 7 March but the stock broker's association has requested to shift the date of the holiday to the appropriate date- 8 March.
The trading will be closed on 7 March for equity, equity derivative, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment on both BSE and NSE. Also, SEBI has notified on its official website that the official date of leave for Holi has is 7 March.
As per a PTI report, the stock brokers' association ANMI has urged the government, exchanges, and SEBI to shift the holiday from 7 to 8 March.
As of now, there hasn't been any change in markets for the Holi holiday. We will have to wait to see if the association's plea will result to any revision of the Holi's holiday. But for now, the traders and brokers should know that the markets will be closed on March 7th.
Generally, the brokers and traders participate in the trading activities for 5 days a week and by default the market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday due to weekend holidays. This week markets will be closed for three days- 7, 11, and 12 March 2023.
In addition to March 7, the Indian stock markets will be closed on March 30 in 2023 on the occasion of Ram Navami.
