Happy Holi 2022: Images, Wallpapers, Gifs, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Images

This year, one of the most popular festival in India, Holi, will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March 2022. Popularly known as the festival of colours, Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India and is widely celebrated.
On Holi, people play with colours the entire day. They also eat a lot of good food and prepare special sweets on this day.
Holika Dahan 2022 will be celebrated on 17 March 2022. On this day, people arrange bonfires and mark the beginning of the Holi festival. This day is also known as Choti Holi.
This year, Holi is extra special because people in India will be celebrating it properly after two years. The past two years have been stressful for everybody in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
