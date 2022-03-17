Happy Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers: How to Find, Add and Share Holi Stickers

Here's how to download and share Happy Holi WhatsApp Stickers
(Photo: iStock)
Holi, the festival of colours is around the corner. It one of the most celebrated Indian festivals.
In most parts of India, Holi is celebrated for two days. The first day is known as Holika Dahan. On this day, people light a bonfire to celebrate. It is also known as Chhoti Holi. Second day is celebrated with colours and is known as Holi or Rangwaali Holi.
People celebrate this auspicious occasion with their friends, family, relatives and other loved ones. They also send wishes, images, stickers and greeting to their loved ones to mark this day.
Go to the Google Play Store and type Happy Holi WhatsApp Stickers on the search bar
Many app choices will appear on your screen
Click on any app of your choice
Install the app and click on 'Open'
Click on a Sticker pack of your choice in the app
Various stickers will open on your screen
Download the stickers of your choice and click on 'Add' or '+' button to add them on WhatsApp
Once you're done, open your WhatsApp and go to any chat of your choice.
Click on the emoji option and go to the Stickers Section
Your Happy Holi stickers will appear on the screen along with other stickers
Tap on a sticker to share it with your loved ones.
