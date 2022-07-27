Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, Time and Significance

Hariyali Teej is one of the three most important Teej festivals that are observed by Hindu women. The other two other Teej festivals are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the Tritiya (3rd day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) of Shravan month (Sawan month) as per the Hindu calendar.

This festival is celebrated by married women who fast for the longevity and welfare of their husbands. Let's have a look at the date, timings, and rituals of Hariyali Teej 2022.