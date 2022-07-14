Happy Sawan 2022: List of Wishes, Images, Quotes, and Greetings

Happy Sawan: Check our list of best quotes, images, greetings, and wishes here.
The month of Sawan is of utmost importance in Hinduism. During the Sawan month, Hindus follow a special ritual of fasting on all Mondays (Sawan Somvaars) of the month and worship Lord Shiva daily.
People practicing Hinduism have this belief that the Sawan month is the month of Lord Shiva and, therefore, they have a deep reverence for this month. Every year, the month of Sawan begins and ends on different dates. This year, the Sawan Month 2022 will start on 14 July 2022 and end on 12 August 2022. Therefore, the first Sawan Somvaar will fall on 18 July 2022.
The month of Sawan is also known as 'Shravan Maas' among some groups of people. During this auspicious month, Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati daily. According to the Hindu calendar, the Sawan Month should be observed in the fifth month. During the month of Sawan, all Mondays called Sawan Somvaars or Shravan Somwars hold a special place because people observe fast (Sawan Vrat) on these days and pray to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.
On this pious and auspicious occasion of Sawan Month 2022, we have curated a list of the best quotes, wishes, and greetings for you to share with your loved ones.
May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan 2022!!!!
There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty, and the non-dual one. Happy Sawan Month 2022!!!!!
May the glory of Lord Shiva banish all your worries and help you overcome your fears. As this holy month starts, may your family be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Sawan 2022!!!!!
This Shravan Somwar, May Bholenath remove all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life. Happy Sawan Somvaar 2022!!!!
The month of Shravan is for penance and vrat that helps us discover our hidden strengths. It also helps us evolve as human beings. Here’s sending across my best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious day of Shravan Somwar 2022.
Experience the mystical beauty of the atmosphere on the auspicious day of Shravan Somwar and feel Lord Shiva’s divine presence. So here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Sawan Somwar 2022.
May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati shower you with their choicest blessings on the pious occasion of Shravan Somwar. Happy Happy Sawan Somwar 2022!!
Shiva is Chidambaram. Shiva is the inner sky of consciousness. Sri Ravishankar.
He who has served and helped one poor man sees Shiva in him, without thinking of his caste or creed or race or anything. With him, Shiva is more pleased than with the man who sees Him only in temples. – Swami Vivekanand.
