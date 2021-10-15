Happy Dussehra: Images with Wishes for Vijayadashami 2021

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is being celebrated on Friday, 15 October 2021. It is a Hindu festival which marks the end of Navratri, the nine-day long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

According to Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashvin of Karthik month, which usually falls in September-October as per the Gregorian calendar.

It is one of the most widely observed festivals in India which is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm. It celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. A lot of devotees perform the traditional ritual of 'Ravan Dahan', where they burn the effigy of Ravana to celebrate Lord Rama's victory.

Dussehra also signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura.

In this article, we have curated some images, photos, posters and wallpapers for you to send your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra 2021.