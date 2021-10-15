Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Dussehra is a festival which marks the end of nine-day long festival, Navratri. This year, it is being celebrated on Friday, 15 October.

Dussehra is also known as Vijyadashami and is considered a very significant festival by the people of Hindu community. It celebrates victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, and victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

People celebrate this auspicious occasion in various ways, following traditional rituals, in different parts of India. They spend time with their loved ones to celebrate this day.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, and greeting which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra.