Dussehra 2020 Wishes: Vijayadashami Quotes, Images, and Greetings

Dussehra 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greeting For Whatsapp message. The Quint Dussehra/Vijayadashami 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Images with Quotes. | Photo: iStock Lifestyle Dussehra 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greeting For Whatsapp message.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is a Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It is celebrated every year on the tenth day of Ashvin of Karthik month (September and October respectively). Vijayadashami indicates the end of Durga Puja, It is observed that Vijayadashami is celebrated differently in various parts of India. In the northern and western states, it is marked as the end of Ramlila and remembers God Rama’s victory over Ravana. People celebrate this festival by applying tika on their forehead, praying for good future and prosperity, and follow some religious rituals like burning of the sculpture of Ravana. Here are some quotes, images, wishes and greeting on this auspicious festival.

Dussehra Vijayadashami 2020 Wishes, Images and Quotes

Happy Dussehra 2020

Ram is your soul. Sita is your heart. Ravan is your mind that steals your heart from your soul. Lakshman is your conscience, always with you and act on your behalf. Hanuman is your intuition and courage that helps retrieve your heart to re-animate your soul. Happy Vijayadashmi 2020

Happy Dussehra 2020

May this Dusshera all worries, problems and obstacles in the path of success get burned with the effigy of Ravana. Have a happy and blessed Dusshera.

Happy Dussehra 2020

May this Dusshera all worries, problems and obstacles in the path of success get burned with the effigy of Ravana. Have a happy and blessed Dusshera.

Happy Dussehra 2020

An auspicious day to start with any good work...It was today that good won victory over bad. May this day clear all hurdles in your life and start a new era of well-being. Happy Dussehra!!