Happy Teachers' Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings

Teachers are a very important part of our lives. They not just educate us about various disciplines, but also play a very significant role in our overall development. In order to honour their efforts, Teachers' Day is celebrated.

It is observed on different days in different countries. In India, it is celebrated every year on 5 September to commemorate the birth anniversary of great educationist and philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was also second President of independent India.

Various dance, music and other celebratory events are organized in schools, colleges, and coaching centres on the occasion of Teachers' day. Students present their teachers with greeting cards and wishes.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, and quotes which you can send to your teachers on the auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day.